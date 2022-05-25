There were four outs to be made when the St. Maries softball team’s state tournament game with West Jefferson was paused due to weather May 21.
Two and-a-half hours later, and on a field 45 minutes from where they started, Coach Todd Bitterman and his team accepted their third-place trophy.
The second day of the 2A state softball tournament ended in two losses for the Lumberjacks, who faced eventual champion Malad in the semifinals and fell 0-1, and then were eliminated with a 5-6 loss to West Jefferson.
“I’m kicking myself after that last game,” Coach Bitterman said. “The girls did everything we asked of them, I should have made different choices as to how to defend in that last inning. That one is going to bug me for a while, probably until next year.”
The two teams were moved from Orofino to Lewiston in the bottom of the sixth inning, and after restarting at their new location neither team scored.
West Jefferson went on to take second, losing to Malad 4-12 in the championship.
St. Maries earned its spot in the semifinals with two wins to open the tournament, including a quarterfinal win over West Jefferson to close the first day.
Addyson Stewart and Stacie Mitchell tallied two RBIs apiece as their team took a 6-2 victory over the second-ranked Panthers.
St. Maries’ semifinal with Malad saw the Dragons score in the first inning, and from there the two teams managed five combined hits as both pitchers ended the game on zero earned runs.
“I’m just really proud of how hard the girls competed,” Coach Bitterman said. “We’ve got everybody back for next year, and I think they’re excited to be back in the mix next year. Malad is three-time defending champions and hopefully we can battle with them next year, too.”
St. Maries closes its season on a 16-5 record.
St. Maries 9, Declo 5
(State first round)
SM 0 5 0 0 4 0 X
DECLO 0 1 0 2 2 0 0
Pitching: Watkins – 7 innings, 4 ER, 13K
Hitting: Sloper – 0-3, 3 RBIs, 2 runs; Stewart – 1-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Mitchell – 3-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Sande – 1-3, 2 runs; Watkins – 1-4, 1 run; McGreal – 0-4; Fuller – 0-3; McGreal – 0-4; Spray – 1-2, 1 RBI; Elliott – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 run
St. Maries 6, West Jefferson 2
(State quarterfinal)
SM 2 0 1 0 0 3 0
WJ 1 0 0 0 0 1 0
Pitching: Watkins – 7 innings, 2 ER, 17K
Hitting: Stewart – 3-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Mitchell – 3-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Watkins – 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; Sande – 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 run; Sloper – 0-3, 1 run; McGreal – 0-4; Fuller – 0-1; Asbury – 0-3; Todd – 0-2; Spray – 0-1; Elliott – 0-3
St. Maries 0, Malad 1
(State semifinal)
SM 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MALAD 1 0 0 0 0 0 X
Pitching: Watkins – 6 innings, 0 ER, 11K
Hitting: Watkins – 1-3; Stewart – 0-3; McGreal – 0-3; Mitchell – 0-3; Sande – 0-2; Sloper – 0-2; Asbury – 0-2; Spray – 0-2; Elliott – 0-2
St. Maries 5, West Jefferson 6
(State 3rd place game)
SM 1 0 0 3 0 1 0
WJ 1 0 4 1 0 0 X
Pitching: Watkins – 6 innings, 6 ER, 8K
Hitting: Stewart – 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; McGreal – 1-4, 1 RBI; Watkins – 1-4, 1 RBI; Mitchell – 0-4; Sande – 1-4; Sloper – 2-4; Asbury – 1-4, 1 run; Todd – 0-2; Spray – 0-2; Elliott – 1-3, 1 run; Villa – 1 run
