The St. Maries football team is set to resume Central Idaho League play Friday at Grangeville following back-to-back nonleague games in recent weeks.
The Lumberjacks are coming off a 14-46 loss to Bonners Ferry (6-0).
Grangeville, after starting its season 0-3, has won its last three games, including wins over Priest River (42-6) and Orofino (40-0).
Each of St. Maries’ final three games will count toward CIL standings, with two home games closing its season against Priest River (Oct. 13) and Orofino (Oct. 21).
Trey Gibson ran in a 14-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Dillon Holder broke off a 42-yard running score in the fourth frame of the Lumberjacks’ loss at Bonners Ferry Oct. 1.
St. Maries gave up touchdowns to Bonners Ferry in each of the game’s four quarters.
Jared Badgett led the Lumberjack defense with five tackles.
Up Next: St. Maries (0-5, 0-1 CIL) plays at Grangeville (3-3, 2-0 CIL) Friday at 7 p.m.
St. Maries 14, Bonners Ferry 46
SM 0 0 7 7 14
BF 13 13 6 14 46
Passing: Holder – 2-5, 27 yds.
Rushing: Gibson – 21 carries, 113 yds., 1 TD; Holder – 8 carries, 68 yds., 1 TD, 1 fum; D. Banderob – 12 carries, 21 yds.; W. Banderob – 3 carries, 6 yds.
Receiving: Renner – 1 rec., 27 yds.
Defense: Badgett – 5 tkl.; D. Banderob – 3 tkl.; Renner – 3 tkl.; Darnold – 2 tkl.; Gibson – 1 tkl.; W. Banderob – 1 tkl.; Warren – 1 tkl.; Anderson – 1 tkl.; Harold – 1 tkl.
Kick returns: Badgett – 2 returns, 13 yds.; Wicks – 1 return, 6 yds.
Punt returns: Badgett – 2 returns, 4 yds.
Kicking: Sands – 2-2 PAT
