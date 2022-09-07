The St. Maries boys soccer team has played all but two of its Intermountain League opponents.
It will face that unseen pair this week as it travels to Priest River Wednesday (today) and hosts Orofino Friday.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
The St. Maries boys soccer team has played all but two of its Intermountain League opponents.
It will face that unseen pair this week as it travels to Priest River Wednesday (today) and hosts Orofino Friday.
The Lumberjacks dropped both games last week, the first coming Aug. 31 against Bonners Ferry in a 0-6 loss.
Greyson Sands made 11 saves as his team was outshot 3-21.
As of Sept. 6 the Badgers had yet to be scored on in league play.
“They’re a very good team,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “There’s a reason they’re undefeated.”
The team played at Coeur d’Alene Charter Sept. 2, falling 0-4.
Greyson had 14 saves and faced 20 shots in the contest.
“We played better in this one,” Coach Renaldo said. “Goals for them came at untimely moments, but we’re moving in the right direction. They’re improving every day and getting better.”
Up Next: St. Maries (1-4, 1-4 IML) plays at Priest River (0-5, 0-3 IML) Wednesday (today) at 6 p.m., and hosts Orofino Friday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
St. Maries 0, Coeur d’Alene Charter 4
SM 0 0 0
CDAC 2 2 4
Shots: SM 3, Charter 20
Saves: Sands – 14
St. Maries 0, Bonners Ferry 6
SM 0 0 0
BF 3 3 6
Shots: SM 3, BF 21
Saves: Sands - 11
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.