Ready, aim, fire.
The First Annual Kootenai Trap Invitational is Saturday, May 28, at the St. Maries Gun Club. Squadding is at 8 a.m. with shooting to start at 9 a.m.
It is a fundraiser for Kootenai Shooting Sports Incorporated. The trap team formed last spring and has been a hit with students.
The trap shooting team practices at the St. Maries Gun Club every Tuesday night. The team is a part of the USA Clay Target League and received school board approval. Several local shooters are among the highest ranked with the league for the state of Idaho.
For the team being so new, they are performing well. The Kootenai trap team took first place in the 1A Conference for the state of Idaho. And that’s not all.
“The top five of 2022 for average overall in the state included four of our Kootenai athletes,” coach Mary Nelson said.
Ronnie Nelson is ranked in first place; Seth Cook is second; Chase Braz is third; and Noah Cook is fourth. Also in the top ten for the guys is a tie between Charles Oxford and Luke Berkshire, sixth place; and Riley Ausman took tenth place.
“Our ladies did great too,” Nelson said.
Three athletes are in the top five. Abby Tiller is in first place in the conference; Sarah Thaut, third; and Brooklyn Charles, fourth. Joining them in the top ten were Chloe Dorman, sixth; and Sadie Rose Davidson, ninth.
“Cheer on our Warriors as they head to the state tournament in Boise on June 4 to defend our first-place title,” Nelson said.
The money raised at this weekend’s event will help students pay for registration fees with the league, ammo, clay targets, and travel to and from various events including the state competition June 4 and the national competition in July if they qualify.
The invitational is open to junior shooters as well as adult shooters. Nelson said there will be a division for those under 14, those ages 14 to 18, an adult division and a women’s division.
“We really want the community to know this is open for anyone who wants to compete from novice to amateurs to experienced,” Nelson said. “The whole community is invited.”
There will be awards for the top shooters in each division, and raffles are also planned. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be available during the event.
Entry is $20 for each division. Limited parking is available, and so carpooling is recommended. Nelson said adults and youth athletes from around the Inland Northwest, as well as those registered with various leagues and associations, have been invited.
“Even if you don’t want to shoot, if you just want to come over and watch and see what it is all about come and observe,” Nelson said. “Bring a chair or sit on your tailgate.”
To learn more, or to donate, contact Ron or Mary Nelson at (208) 582-0298 or email mnelson@sd274.com.
