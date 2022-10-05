The Lakeside volleyball team split matches last week, defeating Mullan in four sets Sept. 27.
The Lakeside volleyball team split matches last week, defeating Mullan in four sets Sept. 27.
Tylah Lambert had three kills, four aces, seven assists and five digs Sept. 29 as the Knights fell to Genesis Prep 16-25, 9-25, 25-19, 18-25.
“We are definitely improving as the season progresses,” Coach Téa Kolar said. “I’m very proud of how the girls played.”
Tylah led the Knights against Mullan Sept. 27 with 10 kills, two aces, seven assists and 10 digs as they took the win by a score of 22-25, 25-18, 25-14, 27-25.
“The girls started out a little slow, but they stepped up and played their game,” Coach Kolar said.
Up Next: Lakeside (2-6, 0-3 NSL before Oct. 4 @ Wallace) plays at Kootenai Thursday at 6 p.m. and plays at Clark Fork Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Lakeside 3, Mullan 1
LHS 22 25 25 26
MUL 25 18 14 24
Havier-Gorr – 6 kills, 2 aces, 3 as., 15 digs, 1 blk.; Rivera – 7 kills, 3 aces, 16 as., 11 digs; Pluff – 7 kills, 1 ace, 11 digs, 1 blk.; Lambert – 10 kills, 2 aces, 7 as., 10 digs
Lakeside 1, Genesis Prep 3
LHS 16 9 25 18
GP 25 25 19 25
Pluff – 4 kills, 4 aces, 9 digs; Lambert – 3 kills, 4 aces, 7 as., 5 digs; Havier-Gorr – 3 kills, 18 digs
