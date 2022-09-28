Ava Stancil racked up 12 kills and Berkli McGreal added 18 digs as the St. Maries volleyball team defeated Orofino 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 Sept. 22.
Tayla Janssen added seven kills and Mia Asbury six in the win.
“I am thankful for my team and their ability to really work together on the court,” Coach Rachele Fischer said. “They are doing a great job of celebrating the big and small points, we have everyone contributing on kills, our passing is improving, we are being aggressive with our serving, which has sometimes gotten us in a situation where we had to dig ourselves out of a hole, yet we are able to stay focused for the most part.”
The team played at Timberlake Sept. 22 and won in straight sets behind five kills from Stacie Mitchell and 22 assists from Lily Daniel.
Taci Watkins, Tayla and Ava recorded four kills apiece in the 25-16, 25-13, 28-26 win.
“I’m proud of the girls for digging deep and coming back in game three from a 0-7 start,” Coach Fischer said. “We did miss some crucial serves at the end of game three also, but they were able to overcome and get the job done.”
Up Next: St. Maries (6-0, 4-0 CIL before Sept. 27 @ Priest River) will not attend the Pea & Lentil Tournament Saturday and will return to action Oct. 4 at Kellogg at 7 p.m.
St. Maries 3, Orofino 1
SM 25 22 25 25
OHS 16 25 20 21
Stancil – 12 kills; Janssen – 7 kills; Asbury – 6 kills, 3 aces; Daniel – 34 as.; McGreal – 18 digs; Wilks – 10 digs, 3 aces
St. Maries 3, Timberlake 0
SM 25 25 28
TL 16 13 26
Mitchell – 5 kills; Janssen – 4 kills; Stancil – 4 kills; Watkins – 4 kills; Daniel – 22 as.; McGreal – 8 digs; Wilks – 3 aces
