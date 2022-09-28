Ava Stancil racked up 12 kills and Berkli McGreal added 18 digs as the St. Maries volleyball team defeated Orofino 25-16, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 Sept. 22.

Tayla Janssen added seven kills and Mia Asbury six in the win.

