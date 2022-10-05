A quiet week for the St. Maries volleyball team was highlighted by a straight-set win over Priest River Sept. 27.
Following the win the Lumberjacks were idle until Oct. 4 when they traveled to Kellogg.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
A quiet week for the St. Maries volleyball team was highlighted by a straight-set win over Priest River Sept. 27.
Following the win the Lumberjacks were idle until Oct. 4 when they traveled to Kellogg.
Ava Stancil led St. Maries with nine kills and Stacie Mitchell added seven kills in the 25-15, 25-19, 25-17 win over the Spartans.
“We had some communication errors on defense a few times,” Coach Rachele Fischer said. “Overall, we executed by making playable passes, and hittable sets, and our hitters worked to put the ball down. We had strong serving the majority of the game and stayed focused to gain momentum back after an error.”
Lily Daniel recorded 27 assists and Berkli McGreal added five digs.
Up Next: St. Maries (7-0, 5-0 CIL before Oct. 4 @ Kellogg) hosts Timberlake (0-10 before Oct. 4 @ Bonners Ferry) Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and takes on Wallace Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
St. Maries 3, Priest River 0
SM 25 25 25
PR 15 19 17
Stancil – 9 kills, 1 blk.; Mitchell – 7 kills; Daniel – 27 as.; McGreal – 8 digs; Asbury – 5 aces; Janssen – 1 blk.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.