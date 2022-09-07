The St. Maries volleyball team dropped its first set with Wallace Aug. 31.
The St. Maries volleyball team dropped its first set with Wallace Aug. 31.
Shortly into the second set, Coach Rachele Fischer called a timeout.
Her team responded.
“Communication is crucial in volleyball,” Coach Rachele Fischer said. “They can’t read each other’s minds. They have to talk and say what they see and what they’re doing, period.”
Lily Daniel dished out 32 assists and served eight aces as the Lumberjacks overcame a 24-26 opening-set loss and took the next three 25-18, 25-14, 25-16.
“The girls were able to turn around their play,” Coach Fischer said. “We had a slow game one start and that carried into the first part of game two.”
Stacie Mitchell led the team with 13 kills and Berkli McGreal had 13 digs in the win.
Up Next: St. Maries (1-0) travels to Orofino Thursday for a 6:30 p.m. contest.
St. Maries 3, Wallace 1
SM 24 25 25 25
WAL 26 18 14 16
Daniel – 32 assists, 8 aces; Mitchell – 13 kills; Asbury – 8 kills; Watkins – 5 aces; McGreal – 13 digs
