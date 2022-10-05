I did a double take.
And I’m sure you will, too, when you read about what the Oakesdale, Wash. high school volleyball team did last month.
This isn’t the first time – either – that we’ve written in this space about the Nighthawks. Last season they won their fifth state title in seven years, overcoming more than a few obstacles that lesser teams would surely have pointed to as convenient excuses.
• • •
It is hard to put into words how impressive it is that Oakesdale, a school of around 50 students, defeated some of Washington’s largest schools at the Linda Sheridan tournament in Spokane Sept. 24.
So I’ll spare you the words and just throw out the numbers. They speak for themselves.
Lewis and Clark High School (1,500-plus students) was defeated by Oakesdale.
Davis High School (2,000-plus students) was also defeated by Oakesdale.
Richland High School (2,000-plus students): you guessed it. Defeated by Oakesdale.
West Valley Yakima High School (1,200-plus students) was defeated by Oakesdale.
And finally, Gonzaga Prep (900-plus students), dispatched by Oakesdale.
The Nighthawks won six matches and lost just once, the loss coming in the gold bracket championship, at the Sheridan Tournament.
• • •
It would be impressive in its own right had Oakesdale only earned a place in the gold bracket, let alone nearly win the darn thing.
In fact, Oakesdale is the first 1B school to make it into the gold bracket in the tournament’s history.
So it is impressive in its own right.
• • •
Coach McKinzie Turner’s team won the Sundome Tournament in Yakima one week prior.
And we’re guessing there are a couple more tournaments left on Oakesdale’s checklist this season, one of them being the Washington 1B state tournament.
We haven’t asked around – but it’s safe to say the Nighthawks are favorites to win that one, too.
Collin Scheel is the sports reporter at the Gazette Record.
