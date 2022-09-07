The Kootenai football team ended its game at Deary Sept. 2 down two players and down on the scoreboard 0-78.
Coach Jake Pfeiffer credited his team for its effort and defensive stop in the third quarter.
The Kootenai football team ended its game at Deary Sept. 2 down two players and down on the scoreboard 0-78.
Coach Jake Pfeiffer credited his team for its effort and defensive stop in the third quarter.
“After that we were able to make a decent drive, getting multiple first downs,” Coach Pfeiffer said. “We just ran out of time before we could score. We’re going to move on, get healed up and get back on track for this next go around.”
Up Next: Kootenai (0-2, 0-1 NSL) plays at Mullan/St. Regis (1-1, 1-0 NSL) Friday, kicking off at 3 p.m.
