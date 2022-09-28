The St. Maries girls soccer team snapped its six-game scoreless streak last week as it scored eight goals in two contests on its way to a win and a draw in league play.
Addyson Stewart, Jamie Mueller and Sarah Spence each scored in the game’s first 18 minutes Sept. 21 against Priest River as the two teams played to a 3-3 draw.
Addyson added an assist in the effort.
“The girls really stepped up and used good communication and the whole field of play,” Coach Amber Morris said.
The team hosted Grangeville Sept. 24.
Addyson took a pass from Angela Parrish in the fourth minute and opened scoring with what would prove to be the game-winning goal in a 5-0 result.
Addyson finished the contest with three goals as St. Maries earned its second win over the Bulldogs.
Up Next: St. Maries (2-7-1, 2-6-1 before Oct. 4 @ Timberlake) hosts Lakeland Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
St. Maries 5, Grangeville 0
Goals: Stewart – 3 (3’, 46’, 78’); Spence – 2 (13’, 30’)
St. Maries 3, Priest River 3
Goals: Stewart – 1 (13’); Mueller – 1 (2’); Spence – 1 (3’)
(0) comments
