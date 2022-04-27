The St. Maries baseball team’s 11 games have been far between.
Last week the Lumberjacks played three times, which matched their busiest week since the season began.
Twice St. Maries came away the winner, and in its loss Coach Craig Tefft’s team outhit its opponent.
“That has been the case, looking back at how we’ve struggled to get games in,” Coach Tefft said. “We outhit Timberlake (April 14) in our loss to them, outhit Kellogg (April 21) and then finally everything came together for us last weekend.”
The Lumberjacks took both games against Orofino April 23, stringing together a pair of big innings in the first game to take a 7-1 victory and winning the second game 18-8 behind a 10-run fourth frame.
Following Saturday’s doubleheader at Grangeville, St. Maries will turn around and host the Bulldogs May 6 to wrap up league play before the district tournament begins the week of May 9.
“It’s one of those seasons where each of us are capable of winning,” Coach Tefft said. “It just comes down to who flinches first.”
Tyler Olson recorded five RBIs in the Jacks’ 18-8 win over Orofino behind a five strikeout performance from Dillon Holder on the mound.
St. Maries went into the fourth inning down 3-4 before plating 10 runs in the fourth frame and five runs in the sixth to hold on.
Wyatt Holmes handled the bulk of pitching duties in the first game and fanned 11 batters in the 7-1 result. Dylan Larson tallied five RBIs on 2-3 batting.
St. Maries outhit Kellogg 15-13 April 21, but conceded two runs in the final inning to fall 11-12. Dylan had three RBIs on 3-4 batting and Colby Renner added a pair of RBIs in the effort.
Up Next: St. Maries (3-8, 1-1 CIL) plays at Grangeville Saturday. The doubleheader is slated for a 10:30 a.m. start.
St. Maries 18, Orofino 8
SM 0 0 3 10 0 5
OHS 3 0 1 0 4 0
Pitching: Anderson – 3 innings, 4 ER, 2K; Holder – 3 innings, 4 ER, 5K
Hitting: Holder – 2-5, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Olson – 2-5, 5 RBIs, 1 run; Gibson – 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Anderson – 3-5, 3 runs; Villa – 4-4, 1 RBI, 3 runs; Wicks – 2-2, 1 run; Abell – 1-5, 1 RBI, 3 runs; Renner – 1-1, 1 RBI, 1 run; Nantell – 0-2, 1 run; Marsh – 0-1, 2 runs
St. Maries 7, Orofino 1
SM 0 0 0 4 3 0 X
OHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Pitching: Holmes – 6 innings, 1 ER, 11K; >1 inning, 0 ER, 1K
Hitting: Larson – 2-3, 5 RBIs, 2 runs; Wicks – 2-4, 1 run; Olson – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 run; Holmes – 1-1, 2 runs; Abell – 1-3, 1 RBI; Anderson – 0-3, 1 run; Hunter – 0-3; Renner – 0-3; Holder – 0-3
St. Maries 11, Kellogg 12
SM 0 0 0 0 5 3 3
KEL 3 0 0 4 0 3 2
Pitching: Hunter – 4 innings, 5 ER, 2K; Anderson – 2 innings, 3 ER, 2K; Holmes - >1, 2 ER
Hitting: Larson – 3-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Olson – 3-5, 1 RBI, 1 run; Renner – 1-2, 2 RBIs; Anderson – 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Holmes – 1-2, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Wicks – 2-5, 2 runs; Villa – 1-2, 2 runs; Holder – 1-3, 1 run; Abell – 1-2; Elliott – 0-2; Hunter – 0-2; Marsh – 0-1
