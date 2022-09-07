The St. Maries JV football team fell in its opener against Riverside Sept. 2 by a score of 18-34.
Quarterback Kody Tefft accounted for two of St. Maries’ three touchdowns, his first coming after a sustained drive that ended with him rushing for a three-yard score in the first quarter to even the contest at 6-6.
Hayden Defoort broke off a 22-yard running touchdown to cap first-half scoring for St. Maries, and the Lumberjacks’ lone touchdown of the second half came on a 15-yard pass from Kody to Brock Barta.
“The kids fought hard and had good, successful drives on offense,” Coach James Buckler said. “Defensively, they performed well for the most part, but were beaten by some big plays, including a kickoff return for a touchdown that kind of took the wind out of our sails.”
Coach Buckler credited defensive tackle Donny Morris for his efforts, along with cornerback Jack Barta.
“We’ve got some work to do, but we are excited for our next game,” Coach Buckler said.
Up Next: St. Maries JV (0-1) hosts Freeman Monday, kicking off at 5 p.m. at St. Maries High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.