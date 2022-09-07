The St. Maries JV football team fell in its opener against Riverside Sept. 2 by a score of 18-34.

Quarterback Kody Tefft accounted for two of St. Maries’ three touchdowns, his first coming after a sustained drive that ended with him rushing for a three-yard score in the first quarter to even the contest at 6-6.

