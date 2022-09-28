The St. Maries boys soccer team earned its first wins in nearly a month last week.
The pair of victories that saw the Lumberjacks score nine combined goals leads up to St. Maries’ final two weeks of play before the postseason.
“With how new so many of our players were to the sport, the value of getting through the season is big,” Coach Chris Renaldo said. “I think they’re improving each game, their teamwork and communication is better and better and they’re having fun.”
St. Maries got a goal from Cody Reed in the 58th minute of last week’s game against Grangeville Sept. 24, lifting the Lumberjacks to a 3-2 win in their final home game of the season.
Cody’s goal came five minutes after Grant Compton tied the game at two, his second of the contest. Remy Ballew and Lance Hamblin recorded assists in the game.
The team hosted Priest River Sept. 21 and opened up a 5-0 lead on its way to a 6-3 win.
Lance and Grant scored three goals apiece, with Lance adding an assist.
Up Next: St. Maries (3-7-1, 3-6-1 IML) is idle this week and returns to action Oct. 4 at Timberlake (8-2, 7-0 IML).
St. Maries 3, Grangeville 2
SM 1 2 3
GHS 2 0 2
Shots: SM 13, GHS 13
Saves: Sands - 10
Goals: Compton (19’, 53’); Reed (58’)
Assists: Ballew, Hamblin
St. Maries 6, Priest River 3
SM 3 3 6
PR 0 3 3
Shots: SM 14, PR 8
Saves: Sands – 6
Goals: Compton (26’, 28’, 47’); Hamblin (33’, 53’, 65’)
Assists: Reed, Jackson, Hamblin
