Week two provided the Lakeside football team its first two touchdowns of the season as it hosted Wallace Sept. 1.
Qwincy Hall broke off a 41-yard run in the second quarter to put the Knights on the board in 2022 and bring his team to within 18 points.
Jarius Moffit was Lakeside’s other touchdown scorer, rushing for a 69-yard score in the fourth quarter as his team fell 14-56.
Coach Tyler Petty’s team accumulated 224 yards of offense, 212 of those coming on the ground.
The Knights will face Kootenai Sept. 16 following this week’s bye.
Up Next: Lakeside (0-2, 0-2 NSL) is idle this week and plays at Kootenai (0-2, 0-1 NSL) Sept. 16, kicking off at 7 p.m.
Passing: Dole – 1-1, 12 yds.
Rushing: Jarius Moffit – 18 carries, 142 yds., 1 TD; Hall – 2 carries, 44 yds., 1 TD; Peone – 3 carries, 39 yds.; Dole – 5 carries, 4 yds.
Receiving: Hall – 1 rec., 12 yds.
Defense: Jarius Moffit – 14 tkl.; Hall – 6 tkl; Brown-Sonder - 4 tkl., 1 TFL; Beebe – 4 tkl.; Stone – 4 tkl.; Peone – 4 tkl.; Nomee – 4 tkl. 1 TFL; Dole – 3 tkl.
