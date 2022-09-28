Kaylee Lupo had one kill and Callie Smith two digs as the Kootenai volleyball team fell at St. Maries JV 9-25, 14-25, 17-25 Sept. 27.

“I’m very proud of the girls,” Coach Lacey Bohannon said. “They came together and were working as a team. It was nice to see them find their reason for playing volleyball again. You could see that what we have been working on in practice is clicking.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.