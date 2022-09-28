Kaylee Lupo had one kill and Callie Smith two digs as the Kootenai volleyball team fell at St. Maries JV 9-25, 14-25, 17-25 Sept. 27.
“I’m very proud of the girls,” Coach Lacey Bohannon said. “They came together and were working as a team. It was nice to see them find their reason for playing volleyball again. You could see that what we have been working on in practice is clicking.”
The team faced Wallace Sept. 22, losing in straight sets by scores of 5-25, 8-25, 10-25.
Hannah Stiles led the team with eight digs, followed by Keira Bohannon with six digs.
“The girls definitely had their work cut out for them,” Coach Bohannon said. “Wallace has a great program.”
Kootenai opened its week against Lakeside, losing 8-25, 13-25, 10-25.
Tuesday Glessner, Keira and Callie each recorded five digs in the effort.
“Our girls really shined with their serving, only having lost three serves,” Coach Bohannon said. “The girls are growing stronger each week as a team and we will continue to improve on the little details.”
Up Next: Kootenai (0-8, 0-1 NSL before Sept. 27 @ Clark Fork) plays at Mullan Thursday at 6 p.m. and travels to Genesis Prep Oct. 4, beginning at 6 p.m.
Kootenai 0, St. Maries JV 3
Lupo – 1 kill; Bohannon – 1 as.; Smith – 2 digs; Glessner – 1 ace
Stiles – 8 digs; Bohannon – 6 digs
Glessner – 5 digs; Bohannon – 5 digs; Smith – 5 digs; Lupo – 1 ace
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.