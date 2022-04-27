Lakeside’s Jarius SiJohn-Moffit competed in four events at the Priest River Invite April 23.
He recorded personal bests in each, his highest finish coming in shot put, where he took fourth with a mark of 38-11.50, two inches shy of the school record.
His discus toss of 106-04 was an 18-foot improvement over his previous best.
“It was a great meet,” Coach Brad Veile said. “The athletes set five personal records out of six events.”
The meet featured more than 400 athletes and was attended by 13 boys teams and 14 girls teams.
Orion Taylor set a new personal mark to beat in discus with his distance of 63-09, and Jarius also improved on his 200-meter time with a finish of 28.29.
Up Next: Lakeside competed at the Wallace small school meet April 26 and travels to Timberlake Friday for a 2:30 p.m. start. The Knights travel to Clark Fork Monday for the NSL Championships, set for 4 p.m.
Priest River Invite, April 23
Team Scores, boys:
1.Sandpoint – 167; 2. Bonners Ferry – 137.5; 3. Post Falls – 87; Coeur d’Alene Charter – 61; 5. Priest River – 51; 6. Deer Park – 49; 7. Kellogg – 43.25; 8. St. Maries – 27; 9. Timberlake – 24; 10. Wallace – 18; 11. Kootenai – 5; 12. Clark Fork – 3.25; 13. Newport – 2
Team Scores, girls: 1.Sandpoint – 188.5; 2. Bonners Ferry – 120.25; 3. Priest River – 93; 4. Post Falls – 90.5; 5. Coeur d’Alene Charter – 38; 6. Timberlake – 29.75; 7. Kellogg – 24; 8. Clark Fork – 23; 9. Newport – 19; 9. St. Maries – 19; 11. Deer Park – 15.5; 12. Wallace – 14; 13. Kootenai – 12.5; 14. Lakeside – 6
Individual Results, boys:
200 meters: 33. Jarius SiJohn-Moffit – 28.29; 400 meters: 21. Jarius SiJohn-Moffit – 1:00.11; Shot Put: 4. Jarius SiJohn-Moffit – 38-11.50; 49. Orion Taylor – 26-01; Discus: 8. Jarius SiJohn-Moffit – 106-04; 48. Orion Taylor – 63-09
