The Lakeside volleyball team split matches in its recent week of play, defeating Kootenai Sept. 20 in straight sets.
Kimberley Pluff led the Knights with 12 aces, four kills and 10 digs in the 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 win.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
The Lakeside volleyball team split matches in its recent week of play, defeating Kootenai Sept. 20 in straight sets.
Kimberley Pluff led the Knights with 12 aces, four kills and 10 digs in the 25-8, 25-13, 25-10 win.
“They all played so well,” Coach Téa Kolar said. “Our serves were awesome and we hit the ball the most we have all season. I am so glad they were able to get a win.”
Martina Rivera led the team in kills with five to go with 10 assists, three digs and one ace.
Kimberly had 13 kills, 30 digs and one ace and Arianna Havier-Gorr added 12 kills and 40 digs as the girls fell to Clark Fork 19-25, 22-25, 19-25 Sept. 22.
“The girls played hard,” Coach Kolar said. “We are so proud of the growth they had had since the beginning of the season.”
Up Next: Lakeside (1-5, 0-2 SIC before Sept. 27 @ Mullan) hosts Genesis Prep Saturday at 6 p.m. and plays at Wallace Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
Lakeside 0, Clark Fork 3
LHS 19 22 19
CF 25 25 25
Havier-Gorr – 12 kills, 40 digs; Pluff – 13 kills, 30 digs, 1 ace; Rivera – 7 kills, 25 as.; Lambert – 2 kills, 1 ace, 30 as., 12 digs
Lakeside 3, Kootenai 0
LHS 25 25 25
KHS 8 13 10
Havier-Gorr – 4 kills, 11 digs, 1 as.; Rivera – 5 kills, 1 ace, 10 as., 3 digs; Pluff – 12 ace, 4 kills, 10 digs; Lambert – 7 aces, 3 kills, 9 as., 1 blk.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.