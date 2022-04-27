The “Spring into Golf” season-opening tournament at the St. Maries Golf Course has been rescheduled to Saturday.
The tournament was originally scheduled for April 16 but was postponed due to weather concerns.
The two-person scramble is nine holes and teams can play one or multiple rounds as time allows.
Cost is $10 plus green fees.
For more information contact the golf course at 208-245-3842.
