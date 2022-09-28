The Lakeside football team scored three touchdowns, two coming from Jarius Moffit, in its loss to Mullan/St. Regis Sept. 23.
The Tigers maintained possession for 24 minutes to Lakeside’s six minutes and outgained the Knights 459-255 in total yardage.
Jarius found paydirt in the second quarter as he returned a Mullan/St. Regis kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown to bring his team within 16 points.
Lakeside did not score again until late in the third quarter when Qwincy Hall broke away for a 69-yard rushing touchdown.
The Knights’ final trip to the end zone came on a 30-yard run from Jarius, ending the game in a 22-74 loss for Lakeside.
Up Next: Lakeside (1-3, 1-3 NSL) plays at Clark Fork (3-2, 3-1 NSL) Friday, kicking off at 7 p.m.
Lakeside 22, Mullan/St. Regis 74
Passing: Moffit – 0-5, 1 INT
Receiving: H. Peone – 1 rec., 5 yds.
Rushing: Hall – 14 carries, 141 yds., 1 TD; J. Moffit – 19 carries, 107 yds., 1 TD
Kick Returns: Moffit – 4 returns, 101 yds., 1 TD; Hall – 4 returns, 30 yds.; Beebe – 2 returns, 24 yds.
Defense: Hall – 4 tkl., 1 TFL; Moffit – 3 tkl., J. Peone – 3 tkl., 2 TFL; Nomee – 3 tkl., 3 TFL; H. Peone – 2 tkl., 1 TFL; Beebe – 1 tkl., 1 TFL; Stone – 1 tkl., 1 TFL
