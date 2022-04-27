A nearly-perfect week ended in three more wins for the St. Maries softball team, and 53 more strikeouts for Taci Watkins.
The Lumberjacks held Clearwater Valley to two combined runs in both games of a doubleheader over the weekend, shortly after taking league victory over Orofino April 19.
Taci fanned 12 batters and Addyson Stewart kick started St. Maries’ offense with a two-run homer in the third inning of a 15-5 win.
Addyson finished with four RBIs in the win and Stacie Mitchell went 2-4 and added three RBIs as the Lumberjacks remained unbeaten in CIL play.
Taci fanned 35 batters in a pair of wins over Clearwater Valley April 23 and the Lumberjacks plated 17 runs on the afternoon as St. Maries improved to 11-3.
“We faced a much-improved pitcher from last year’s Clearwater Valley team,” Coach Todd Bitterman said. “We struggled to get the ball in play at crucial times, when runners were in scoring position. We plain missed too many pitches. We’ve just got to be better. Two weeks, and we get to see who represents our league at state. We’ve got work to do.”
Berkli McGreal went 3-3 for three RBIs and three runs in the second game with Clearwater Valley and Taci added a pair of RBIs on 2-4 batting.
Danika Sloper led St. Maries in RBIs in the first contest as she recorded one hit and two RBIs in the 8-2 result. Addyson was 2-4 for 1 RBI and two runs.
Up Next: St. Maries plays a doubleheader at Grangeville Saturday, beginning at 10:30 a.m. St. Maries’ game at Kellogg, originally scheduled for Wednesday (today) was canceled as the Wildcats were forced to make up an IML game in place of their matchup with the Lumberjacks.
St. Maries 8, Clearwater Valley 2
SM 0 0 1 0 3 4
CV 0 0 0 0 0 2
Pitching: Watkins – 7 innings, 1 ER, 17K
Hitting: Sloper – 1-3, 2 RBI; Sande – 1-4, 1 run; Mitchell – 0-2, 2 runs; Stewart – 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 runs; McGreal – 0-3, 1 run; Watkins – 0-3; Fuller – 0-2; Todd – 1-2; Spray – 1 run; Elliott – 0-2, 1 run; Asbury – 0-1
St. Maries 9, Clearwater Valley 0
SM 2 2 0 5 0 0 X
CV 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pitching: Watkins – 7 innings, 0 ER, 18K
Hitting: Stewart – 2-4, 3 runs; McGreal – 3-3, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Watkins – 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Sande – 2-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Mitchell – 1-3; Fuller – 1-3, 1 run; Thomas – 0-4; Spray – 0-3; Todd – 0-3
St. Maries 15, Orofino 5 (CIL game)
SM 0 0 10 0 3 2
OHS 1 0 3 0 0 1
Pitching: Watkins – 6 innings, 0 ER, 12K
Hitting: Stewart – 2-3, 4 RBIs, 4 runs, 1 HR; Mitchell – 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Watkins – 2-3, 2 runs; Sande – 1-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run; Sloper – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 run; McGreal – 1-1, 1 run; Spray – 0-2, 1 RBI, 1 run; Thomas – 0-1, 3 runs; Fuller – 0-3, 1 run; Elliott – 0-4
St. Maries 2, Orofino 13
SM 1 0 1 0 0
OHS 7 0 5 0 1
Pitching: Stewart – 2 innings, 10 ER, 1K; Todd - >1 inning, 1 ER, 1K; Watkins – 2 innings, 0 ER, 6K
Hitting: Stewart – 2-3, 2 runs; Watkins – 1-2, 1 RBI; Todd – 1-2; McGreal – 0-2; Sloper – 0-2; Villa – 0-2; Brebner – 0-2; Fuller – 0-2; Elliott – 0-1; Mitchell – 0-1
