The St. Maries JV football team came to within three yards of getting on the scoreboard in the first half of last week’s game at Timberlake, but a fourth down stop ended the second frame with the Lumberjacks down 0-12.
Jack Barta found J.J. Yearout on a tipped ball in the third quarter to get St. Maries on the board in the eventual 6-34 defeat.
