Seth Swallows and Hope Aasgard led St. Maries at the Genesis Prep golf invite April 20, both earning medalist honors.
Five days later, they did so again at Circling Raven golf course in Worley.
Seth shot a 77 at Genesis Prep and a 69 in Worley, and Hope shot an 89 at Genesis Prep and an 87 in Worley as they propelled St. Maries’ boys and girls teams to top five finishes at both invites.
The Lumberjack girls took first overall at Genesis Prep, coming in nine strokes ahead of second-place Kellogg.
St. Maries’ boys were fifth with an overall score of 382, 20 strokes ahead of sixth-place Lakeside.
Lakeside played host Monday at Circling Raven, where St. Maries’ boys were third out of 10 teams, and the Lumberjack girls were third in a field of seven teams.
Seth shot what Coach Bryan Chase said was "probably the best round of his high school career," and Greyson Sands birdied on hole #9 as he shot an 88 on the day.
Up Next: St. Maries hosts its home invite Monday, May 2, beginning at noon at the St. Maries Golf Course.
Lakeside Invite, April 25
Circling Raven Golf Course, Worley
Team Scores, boys:
1.Coeur d’Alene – 337; 2. Kellogg – 348; 3. St. Maries – 349; 4. Genesis Prep – 380; 5. Lewiston – 382; 6. Lapwai – 386; 7. Timberlake – 387; 8. Moscow – 388; 9. Lakeside – 404; 10. Clark Fork – 433
Medalist – Seth Swallows – 69
Individual Results, boys:
St. Maries – Swallows – 69; Sands – 88; Scheer – 94; Warren – 98; Hamblin – 101; Machado – 105; Brebner – 106; Buell – 110
Team Scores, girls:
1.Coeur d’Alene – 403; 2. Lake City – 416; 3. St. Maries – 433; 4. Kellogg – 438; 5. Wallace – 466; 6. Timberlake – 484; 7. Lapwai – 493
Medalist – Hope Aasgard – 87
Individual Results, girls:
St. Maries: Aasgard – 97; Sindt – 105; Olson – 114; Spooner – 117; Barden – 124
Genesis Prep Invite, April 20
The Links Golf Club
Team Scores, boys:
1.Kellogg – 342; 2. Freeman – 345; 3. Genesis Prep – 362; 4. Timberlake – 378; 5. St. Maries – 382; 6. Lakeside – 402; 7. Clark Fork – 411
Medalist – Seth Swallows – 77
Individual Results, boys:
St. Maries: Swallows – 77; Warren – 97; Scheer – 98; Hamblin – 110; Brebner – 119
Team Scores, girls:
1.St. Maries – 420; 2. Kellogg – 429; 3. Genesis Prep – 436; 4. Lakeside – 440; 5. Freeman – 505
Medalist – Hope Aasgard – 89
Individual Results, girls:
St. Maries: Aasgard – 89; Sindt – 105; Barden – 111; Olson – 115; Spooner – 124
