The St. Maries football team scored 13 points in the opening quarter of its home game against Timberlake Sept. 23.
From there the Tigers kept the Lumberjacks out of the end zone and handed St. Maries a 13-37 loss.
Jared Badgett returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown and Damian Banderob broke off a 57-yard run to give their team a 13-8 lead through one frame.
Beginning in the second quarter, Timberlake scored four unanswered touchdowns.
Up Next: St. Maries (0-4, 0-1 CIL) plays at Bonners Ferry (5-0) Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m.
St. Maries 13, Timberlake 37
SM 13 0 0 0 13
TL 8 16 7 6 37
Passing: Holder – 3-5, 42 yds.; Sands – 1-1, 6 yds.
Rushing: D. Banderob – 9 carries, 85 yds., 1 TD; Gibson – 13 carries, 68 yds.; Holder – 9 carries, 43 yds.; Kolar – 4 carries, 26 yds.
Receiving: Hill – 1 rec., 22 yds.; Darnold – 1 rec., 20 yds.; Holder – 1 rec., 6 yds.
Defense: Wicks – 4 tkl.; Badgett – 4 tkl.; Ford – 4 tkl.; D. Banderob – 3 tkl.; Kolar – 3 tkl., 1 TFL; W. Banderob – 3 tkl., 1 TFL; Darnold – 2 tkl.; Grimaldo – 2 tkl.; Renner – 2 tkl.; Gibson – 1 tkl.;
Kick Returns: Badgett – 1 ret., 91 yds., 1 TD; Wicks – 2 ret., 19 yds.; Gibson – 1 ret., 17 yds.
Punt Returns: Badgett – 1 ret., 2 yds.
Punting: Sands – 1 punt, 35 yds.
Kicking: Sands – 1 PAT
