Three-fourths of the St. Maries track team set personal bests last weekend at the Priest River Invite.
The meet drew more than a dozen teams and 430 athletes, marking one of the largest track meets the Spartans have hosted.
“It was an awesome meet overall,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “The competition was pretty fierce. We are so proud of our athletes, and I look forward to seeing the level of improvement they achieve once the season wraps up.”
Three Lumberjacks came away with medals on the day, including Jacklin Linnemeyer, St. Maries’ highest finisher. Jacklin took second place in discus with her mark of 98-03.25.
Alex Lambson was third in boys’ discus with a personal-best throw of 125-00. Jamie Mueller also took third, her podium finish coming in high jump where she cleared 4-04.
“It was a hard day to medal,” Coach Cloud said. “But a positive to point out is that 73 percent of our entries set personal bests, and that is always nice to see. Track is not about how many people place, it is all about self improvement.”
Up Next: St. Maries competes in the Timberlake Invite Friday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
Priest River Invite, April 23
Team Scores, boys:
1.Sandpoint – 167; 2. Bonners Ferry – 137.5; 3. Post Falls – 87; Coeur d’Alene Charter – 61; 5. Priest River – 51; 6. Deer Park – 49; 7. Kellogg – 43.25; 8. St. Maries – 27; 9. Timberlake – 24; 10. Wallace – 18; 11. Kootenai – 5; 12. Clark Fork – 3.25; 13. Newport – 2
Team Scores, girls: 1.Sandpoint – 188.5; 2. Bonners Ferry – 120.25; 3. Priest River – 93; 4. Post Falls – 90.5; 5. Coeur d’Alene Charter – 38; 6. Timberlake – 29.75; 7. Kellogg – 24; 8. Clark Fork – 23; 9. Newport – 19; 9. St. Maries – 19; 11. Deer Park – 15.5; 12. Wallace – 14; 13. Kootenai – 12.5; 14. Lakeside – 6
Individual Results, boys:
100 meters: 14. Ethan Kolar – 12.39; 29. Garett Mueller – 12.95; 37. Gerard Dittman – 13.14; 40. Jerry Parmeley – 13.24; 62. Douglas Barden – 15.70; 200 meters: 10. Ethan Kolar – 25.53; 42. Tyler Ferrell – 33.06; 45. Ryan Osier – 36.20; 400 meters: 15. Gerard Dittman – 58.12; 18. Garett Mueller – 59.14; 24. Marcus Reid – 1:02.56; 27. Daniel Harris – 1:04.39; 32. Ben Martin – 1:10.30; 800 meters: 35. Cayden Harris – 2:34.82; 42. William Dittman – 2:59.98; 44. Ryan Osier – 3:16.64; 1600 meters: 29. Cayden Harris – 5:54.40; 42. Trenton Riberich – 7:03.07; 4X100 Relay: 6. St. Maries – 49.04; 8. St. Maries – 1:00.23; 4X200 Relay: 6. St. Maries – 1:58.48; Shot Put: 8. Scott Sotin – 36-05.25; 13. Alexzander Lambson – 35-4; 19. Steven Miller – 33-03; 36. Brennan Green – 29-06.75; Discus: 3. Alexzander Lambson – 125-00; 4. Scott Sotin – 121-03; 41. Steven Miller – 70-06; 43. Brennan Green – 67-10; High Jump: 10. Marcus Reid – 5-02; Pole Vault: 11. Garett Mueller – 9-06; 14. Ben Martin – 7-00; Long Jump: 18. Ben Martin – 14-05; 19. Daniel Harris – 14-04; 19. Marcus Reid – 14-04
Individual Results, girls:
100 meters: 9. Allison Dundas – 14.37; 19. Kammi Rimel – 14.87; 23. Katharine Keogh – 15.15; 33. Caralena Humphrey – 16.13; 43. Jewellyn Cook – 17.58; 200 meters: 7. Allison Dundas – 29.78; 13. Katharine Keogh – 31.91; 16. Jamie Mueller – 32.35; 27. Kylie Boutillier – 35.45; 31. Jewellyn Cook – 37.95; 400 meters: 10. Allison Dundas – 1:12.95; 12. Katharine Keogh – 1:15.81; 13. Kylie Boutillier – 1:24.16; 800 meters: 16. Liara Sullivan – 2:59.89; 18. Bethani Anderson – 3:22.30; 19. Madelynn Johnson – 3:26.55; Medley Relay: 6. St. Maries – 2:12.07; Shot Put: 5. Jacklin Linnemeyer – 30-10; 7. Bonni Rottini – 29-00; 17. Caralena Humphrey – 24-06.50; 28. Lilyanna Rice – 19-03; Discus: 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer – 98-03.25; 14. Bonnie Rottini – 72-06.50; 19. Caralena Humphrey – 64-10; 31. Lilyanna Rice – 46-06.50; High Jump: Jamie Mueller – 4-04; Long Jump: 14. Kammi Rimel – 12-00.50; 16. Jamie Mueller – 11-11.50; Triple Jump: 6. Kammi Rimel – 25-11
