It wasn’t a surprise.
Not for Vander Brown and not for anyone that has paid attention to the Lakeside guard the past four years.
It was a relief, though, reaching the 1,000-point mark, and for Vander in his senior season a small part of a bigger goal.
“It was definitely a relief, that’s for sure,” Vander said. “I’m not too worried about accolades, I want the team to do well. We want a state championship. Anything less than that will be coming up short.”
A state title, which would be the second in four seasons for Lakeside, is not an unreachable goal for Vander and the Knights, who squared off against the state’s top 1AD1 team from Lapwai in early January and played to within seven points of the Wildcats through three quarters.
“We’re going to improve on our man-to-man defense and get down to state and surprise them,” Vander said.
Vander’s high school career with Lakeside got off to a fast start and ended in a state 1AD2 boys basketball title. He scored in double figures in 15 of Lakeside’s 24 contests, and put up at least 10 points in nine of his team’s final 10 contests, capping his freshman season with 253 points.
Vander said his coaches brought the 1,000-point milestone to his attention when he neared the 800-point mark.
Since then he has tallied a 50-point game, and 12 times has scored greater than 25 points.
He hit the mark in front of his home crowd in Plummer Saturday when Garfield-Palouse visited.
“It took some stress off me,” Vander said. “I wasn’t able to just relax and play my game these last couple games. It was messing with my head a little bit. So getting it was a relief, for sure.”
Vander and the rest of Lakeside’s basketball team, including high-scoring freshman Tyson Charley, will resume action Friday at Bonners Ferry where they will face a Badger team that currently sits at 10-1.
Vander said Tyson, who is in a similar situation to the one he was in three seasons ago, is on track to join the 1,000-point club.
Tyson has 145 points in nine games for Lakeside.
“If he keeps doing what he’s doing and playing his game he’s going to be in the club as well,” Vander said.
