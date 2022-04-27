Brady McGann continued to impress and Abby Tiller posted her second-highest finish in shot put as the Kootenai track team competed at Priest River April 23.
Brady took third place in long jump, marking his third consecutive meet finishing in the top three in the event. He was fourth in triple jump, an event he has taken first, third and fourth in through three meets, respectively.
Brady’s triple jump mark of 37-20 was a new personal best and is fourth on Kootenai’s school record list.
Abby set a new personal record in shot put with her toss of 33-04.50 in a field of more than 30 throwers.
Kootenai’s track team racked up 18 personal records at the meet that hosted more than 430 athletes.
Up Next: The Warriors are set to compete at Timberlake Friday at 2:30 p.m., and travel to Clark Fork Monday for the NSL Championships, set for 4 p.m.
Priest River Invite, April 23
Team Scores, boys:
1.Sandpoint – 167; 2. Bonners Ferry – 137.5; 3. Post Falls – 87; Coeur d’Alene Charter – 61; 5. Priest River – 51; 6. Deer Park – 49; 7. Kellogg – 43.25; 8. St. Maries – 27; 9. Timberlake – 24; 10. Wallace – 18; 11. Kootenai – 5; 12. Clark Fork – 3.25; 13. Newport – 2
Team Scores, girls:
1.Sandpoint – 188.5; 2. Bonners Ferry – 120.25; 3. Priest River – 93; 4. Post Falls – 90.5; 5. Coeur d’Alene Charter – 38; 6. Timberlake – 29.75; 7. Kellogg – 24; 8. Clark Fork – 23; 9. Newport – 19; 9. St. Maries – 19; 11. Deer Park – 15.5; 12. Wallace – 14; 13. Kootenai – 12.5; 14. Lakeside – 6
Individual Results, boys:
100 meters: 33. Brady McGann – 13.02; 57. Simon Hodges – 13.94; 200 meters: 11. Carter McGann – 25.64; 44. Decoven Beckman – 34.87; 400 meters: 23. Charlie Orford – 1:02.27; 31. Griffin Hysell – 1:08.08; 800 meters: Decoven Beckman – 2:59.83; 1600 meters: 9. Brady McGann – 5:14.68; 3200 meters: 13. Simon Hodges – 12:30.14; 300 meter hurdles: 9. Carter McGann – 49.18; 15. Simon Hodges – 54.12; Shot Put: 29. Gavin Tiller – 31-03.75; 50. Decoven Beckman – 25-06.75; Discus: 47.Decoven Beckman – 64-01; High Jump: 11. Griffin Hysell – 5-00; Pole Vault: 7. Carter McGann – 10-00; 7. Charlie Orford – 10-00; Long Jump: 3. Brady McGann – 18-00.50; 22. Simon Hodges – 13-11; Triple Jump: 4. Brady McGann – 37-02; 10. Griffin Hysell – 31-11
Individual Results, girls:
300 meter hurdles: 10. Bella Defoort – 1:05.72; Shot Put: 4. Abby Tiller – 33-04.50; 19. Mahalia Loucks – 23-11.25; 29. Kiera Bohannon – 18-10.50; Discus: 27. Kiera Bohannon – 56-07; High Jump: 13. Bella Defoort – 3-10; Pole Vault: 9. Abby Tiller – 7-06; Long Jump: 22. Bella Defoort – 10-09.50; 22. Mahalia Loucks – 10-09.50
