Lakeside cruised through each of its three games last week, and will take a four-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup at Bonners Ferry.
The Badgers are 10-1 and coming off a win over St. Maries, which Lakeside split its season series with.
Vander Brown recorded a milestone against Garfield-Palouse Jan. 14, hitting 1,000 points for his career as he scored 21 points and dished out eight assists in the 70-29 win.
Liam Hendrickx led Lakeside with 22 points as his team outscored its opponent 20-2 in the second quarter.
Vander scored 28 points Jan. 13 in a 120-64 win over Clark Fork, followed by Tyson Charley with 26 points, Liam Hendrickx with 17 and Qwincy Hall with 15.
Vander led the team two days prior against Genesis Prep, scoring 24 points to lead his team to a 81-36 victory.
Liam added 19 points, Brutis SiJohn 16 and Tyson eight.
Up Next: Lakeside (7-2, 1-0 SIC) tips off Friday at Bonners Ferry at 7 p.m.
Lakeside 70, Garfield-Palouse 29
LHS 17 20 25 8 70
GP 10 2 11 6 29
Brown – Hendrickx – 22 pts.; 21 pts., 8 as.; Hall – 10 pts.; Charley – 9 pts.; Callahan – 4 pts.; Rivera – 2 pts.; SiJohn – 2 pts.
Lakeside 120, Clark Fork 64
LHS 32 33 31 24 120
CF 12 22 18 12 64
Brown – 28 pts.; Charley – 26 pts.; Hendrickx – 17 pts.; Hall – 15 pts.; Callahan – 12 pts.; SiJohn – 8 pts.; Spotted Horse – 6 pts.; Rivera – 4 pts.; Peone – 4 pts.
Lakeside 81, Genesis Prep 36
LHS 29 21 17 14 81
GP 5 12 14 5 36
Brown – 24 pts.; Hendrickx – 19 pts.; SiJohn – 16 pts.; Charley – 8 pts.; Callahan – 6 pts.; Hall – 4 pts.; Spotted Horse – 2 pts.; Peone – 2 pts.
