The Kootenai girls basketball team played its final game before Christmas Break Dec. 12.
The Warriors hosted Wallace, falling 11-52 as the Miners put up 23 points in the first frame.
Molly Phillips led Kootenai in scoring with six points, followed by Chloe Dorman with three points.
The team played at Genesis Prep Dec. 8, losing 8-65, and fell at Lakeside two days prior by a score of 7-88.
Tuesday Glessner and Chloe scored three points apiece at Lakeside.
“The girls fought hard, but without having numbers it’s just a lot harder to compete,” Coach Alyssa Liermann said.
Up Next: Kootenai (0-5) hosts Nezperce Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. in its first game of 2023. The Warriors open NSL play Jan. 10 at home against Mullan. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.
Kootenai 11, Wallace 52
KHS 2 5 2 2 11
WAL 23 8 16 5 52
Phillips – 6 pts.; Dorman – 3 pts.; Schilling – 2 pts.
Kootenai 8, Genesis Prep 65
KHS 0 3 3 2 8
GP 29 9 17 12 65
Phillips – 6 pts.; Glessner – 1 pt.; Dorman – 1 pt.
Kootenai 7, Lakeside 88
KHS 0 1 6 0 7
LHS 29 25 26 8 88
Glessner – 3 pts.; Dorman – 3 pts.; Phillips – 1 pt.
