The Lakeside girls basketball team got a big performance from Kyleigh Wolfe and put together a strong third quarter as they got past Garfield-Palouse Jan. 14.
Kyleigh led all scorers with 21 points and her team outscored Garfield-Palouse 19-10 in the third frame of a 50-34 win.
Arianna Havier-Gorr added eight points for the Knights, who hosted Wallace in a Scenic Idaho Conference matchup Jan. 17.
Arianna led Lakeside with 15 points in its SIC opener with Genesis Prep Jan. 10, scoring 15 points in a 65-29 win.
Kyleigh added 12 points and Meyha Wienclaw put up 10 points in the effort.
Up Next: Lakeside (9-2, 1-0 SIC before Jan. 17 vs. Wallace) plays at Bonners Ferry (8-7, 0-1 IML) Friday, tipping off at 5:30 p.m.
Wolfe – 21 pts., 8-14 FG; Havier-Gorr – 8 pts., 2-4 FG; Matt – 6 pts.; 3-4 FG; Rivera – 5 pts.; Lowley – 4 pts.; Allen – 3 pts.; Pluff – 3 pts.
Lakeside 65, Genesis Prep 29
Havier-Gorr – 15 pts.; Wolfe – 12 pts.; Wienclaw – 10 pts.; Lambert – 7 pts.; Matt – 6 pts.; Rivera – 6 pts.; Pluff – 5 pts.; Lowley – 2 pts.; A. Allen – 2 pts.
