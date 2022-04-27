Motocross racers will rev their engines this weekend for the Muddy Butt Tag-Team Race.
The annual race returns Sunday, May 1, at X-Mas Hills in St. Maries. It is organized annually by the St. Joe Cycle Club. Muddy Butt kicks off a series of three races organized by the local club.
“We are so excited to get our race season started,” Amy Reid said. “We all look forward to getting everyone back up on the mountain racing in the sport they love.”
Reid said fire restrictions and fire danger last year led to the closing of the recreation area up at X-Mas Hills.
“Everyone’s anxious to get back up there and ride. I foresee a great turnout of racers and we can’t wait to see everyone,” she said.
St. Joe River Dawgs, Shift & Grind, Hot Meats on the Streets, Road Vixens and a few other vendors will be on site for the race.
Registration for both of the Kids Races is from 7 to 8:45 a.m. Rider’s meeting is at 9 a.m. with the race to start immediately following the meeting. Kids Race classes include 50cc A and B class; 65cc A and B class; 85cc Beginner; and Mini 4-Stroke. Cost is $25 a rider.
Registration for the Big Bike Race is from 7 to 11:30 a.m. The rider’s meeting is at 11:45 a.m. at the shed with the race to start after. Cost is $40 per rider or $80 for Ironman. Tag-team classes include pro class; A class; B class; 85cc Expert; Old Timer 30 plus; Old Timer 45 plus; women’s class; and first timer class.
The St. Joe Cycle Club is still looking for volunteers to help with registration and other positions during race day. Those who want to volunteer can call Reid at (208) 582-6219 or email sjccrace@hotmail.com or message Reid on Facebook.
Volunteers will be needed not only at the Muddy Butt Race this Sunday, but also at the two upcoming events: Chuck Compton Memorial Race May 15 (Singles Race) and Jimmy Hansen Memorial Race June 12 (kids only race).
