In a long-awaited Central Idaho League matchup between old 3A rivals, the St. Maries boys basketball team had Kellogg right where it wanted it Jan. 12.
Until it didn’t.
Ahead 20-10 in the first half, Coach Chase’s team watched the Wildcats go on a 13-0 run, and St. Maries went from ahead by 10 points to down three at the halftime break.
“We had a good game plan, and we executed it for the first 10 or 15 minutes,” Coach Chase said. “Then we started missing shots and things sort of fell apart.”
The Lumberjacks missed 12 consecutive three point shots spanning the second and third quarters and ended the game 1-18 from beyond the arc as they fell 43-56.
“We haven’t shot that poorly in a long time,” Coach Chase said.
The two teams meet again at St. Maries Feb. 14, one week before district play.
Greyson Sands led the Lumberjacks with 10 points and Tristun Hill pulled down 10 rebounds to go with six points in the effort.
Trace Wicks made four of his six three point attempts two days later as St. Maries hosted Grangeville.
Dillon Holder added 12 points, three steals and three rebounds and Tristun recorded four blocks along with four rebounds and six points as their team won handily by a score of 56-21.
“Our boys’ tempo was back, our defense was back, our intensity was better, everything was better,” Coach Chase said. “Any time you drop back-to-back games like we did it’s good to have a game like this to get things back going in the right direction.”
Up Next: St. Maries (5-3, 2-1 CIL) plays at Orofino (6-2, 1-1 CIL) Thursday, tipping off at 7:30 p.m., and plays at Genesis Prep (4-7, 1-1 SIC) Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Courts at Real Life in Post Falls.
St. Maries 56, Grangeville 21
SM 10 19 21 6 56
GHS 2 11 2 6 21
Wicks – 14 pts., 4-6 3PT; Holder – 12 pts., 3 st., 3 reb.; Hill – 6 pts., 4 blk., 4 reb.; Renner – 6 pts., 5 reb.; Swallows – 5 pts.; Badgett – 4 pts.; Sands – 4 pts.; Holmes – 3 pts.; J. Barta – 2 pts.
St. Maries 43, Kellogg 56
SM 14 6 13 10 43
KEL 8 15 21 12 56
Sands – 10 pts.; Holmes – 7 pts.; Hill – 6 pts., 10 reb.; Renner - 6 pts., 3 as.; Wicks – 5 pts., 3 as.; Badgett – 4 pts.; Holder – 5 pts.
