Circle this on your calendar as the ONLY time we will write about Kevin Durant two weeks in a row.
Really, this week we do not have much to say about Mr. Durant.
This is more about the Gonzaga fans upset at Chet Holmgren declaring for the NBA instead of pursuing his sophomore season with the Bulldogs.
And on the off-chance you don’t know who Chet is – he’s the (really) tall, (really) skinny kid that was all the rage one year ago when he, as the nation’s top recruit, decided on Gonzaga for his one-and-done college team.
Of course he did not join the ‘Zags on the premise of attending for just the one season. But at this point we all sort of assume that’s what players of that caliber are doing.
But nonetheless the (really) tall, (really) skinny seven-footer gave the ‘Zag faithful something more to be excited about.
And he didn’t disappoint, either.
He’s probably going to be picked rather quickly in this summer’s NBA draft. Like first-five quickly.
And he got himself to that point by averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game.
But you know what, Gonzaga faithful? Don’t be mad at him.
And for crying out loud, do not pretend to be anything but selfish for wanting him to stay.
“He needs to develop some more, he needs to bulk up, he needs to grow as a person.”
Malarkey.
He can develop with Houston, Detroit, Orlando or Oklahoma City just fine. Those four have the best odds of landing him.
Again, it’s fine if you want to be upset, Gonzaga fans. Just don’t posture yourselves as connoisseurs of talent development.
You’d be a heck of a lot more calm about this whole thing had your team made it past the . . . third round, was it?
Yes, our theory is that if Gonzaga had won the national championship there would be a lot more “good for Chet” and a lot less “he needs more time” nonsense.
And don’t take this the wrong way. It is mighty difficult not to root for the team based out of Spokane come tournament time when the ‘Zags are playing on national television. Even if it is in secret.
But you’re out there, aren’t you? You aren’t a closet fan, like some of us – ashamed as we are about it.
You’ve got your hoodies, your lawn flags, bumper stickers and the rest of whatever fanatics.com has to offer.
Just own the fact that this is what happens when a program gets this much national recognition.
It doesn’t make players want to stay longer.
Ask Kentucky. Texas. Duke.
Their fan bases are doing just fine, and they’ve watched players like the aforementioned Mr. Durant, John Wall and Brandon Ingram come through without so much as a passing glance.
Get used to it. You can’t be ranked first in the country and gather up a whole lot of players who want to stick around for four years.
They want in, they want to play and then they want their money.
Collin Scheel is the sports reporter at the Gazette Record.
