The St. Maries JV boys basketball team dropped below the .500 mark for the second time after losing at Kellogg Jan. 12.
J.J. Yearout recorded 19 points, six rebounds and four steals to lead St. Maries in its 43-48 defeat. Jack Barta added 16 points as the Lumberjacks scored 25 points in the fourth quarter after trailing by 18 after the third frame.
“They just didn’t quit, they kept fighting, and I’m pretty proud of them for that,” Coach A.J. Becktel said.
Julien Ceja-Grimaldo and Jaemen Harold pulled down five rebounds apiece.
Up Next: St. Maries JV (3-4) plays at Orofino Thursday at 6 p.m. and travels to Genesis Prep Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.
St. Maries JV 43, Kellogg JV 48
Yearout – 19 pts., 6 reb., 4 st.; J. Barta – 16 pts.; Ceja-Grimaldo – 5 reb.; Harold – 5 reb.
