The St. Maries High School wrestling team finished fourth in team standings at the George Wild Tournament in Kellogg last weekend, due in large part to a successful opening evening.
“Friday night we were on fire, punching nine into the semifinals,” Coach Dennis Humprhey said. “Saturday, our youth kind of got the best of us and we lost a lot of our momentum. We couldn’t be more proud of this group, battling through some very good competition.”
Three wrestlers claimed third place in their respective brackets, including Trey Gibson, who went 4-1 in the 182-pound bracket, winning his third-place match with a 16-second pin.
Landon Warren won four matches against one loss to take third in the 285-pound bracket, pinning his opponent in 41 seconds to clinch a medal.
Ethan Kolar took third in the 152-pound bracket, going 4-1 and winning his final match with a pin in 4:03.
Coach Humphrey credited Kieson Watts (138) for his hard work and overcoming deficits to earn his pair of wins.
“He was wrestling like a man on a mission,” Coach Humphrey said. “He was behind in points and pinned his opponents. He really lit a fire under the team.”
Up Next: St. Maries competes at Grangeville Friday and Saturday.
Kellogg High School, Dec. 9, 10
160: Connor Gomez – 2-2, Pinned (4:41)/Win by Fall 0:45/Win by Fall 3:14/Pinned 2:42; 170: Zack Sotin – 1-2, Win by Fall 1:53/Pinned 0:54/Pinned 2:00; 182: Trey Gibson – 4-1, Win by Fall 3:48/Win by Fall 2:23/Pinned 1:18/Win by Fall 0:45/Win by Fall 0:16; 195: Rustle Brusseau – 1-2, Pinned 0:56/Win by Fall 4:59/Pinned 2:09; 220: Scott Sotin – Win by Fall 1:41/Pinned 1:06/Win by Fall 0:34/Win 7-0/Pinned 0:41; 285: Landon Warren – 4-1, Win by Fall 4:50/Win 5-2/Pinned 0:35/Win by Fall 3:38/Win by Fall 1:56; 285: Jackson Nantell – 2-2, Win by Fall 0:50/Win by Fall 2:10/Pinned 2:31/Pinned 2:14; 98: Peyton Lingo – 0-2, Pinned 1:41/Pinned 1:40; 126: Landon Tweedy – 2-2, Win 0:53/Win inj. Def./Pinned 3:54/Loss 4-13; 126: Zach David – 4-2, Win by Fall 2:18/Loss 1-8/Win by Fall 0:23/Win by Fall 2:43/Win 6-3/Pinned 1:11; 126: Carter Moore – 6-2, Win by Fall 0:22/Pinned 2:51/Win by Fall 0:24/Win by Fall 0:34/Win fft/Win by Fall 1:25/Win fft/Pinned 1:17; 126: Alex Dishman – 0-2, Pinned 2:18/Pinned 0:24; 132: Brock Anderson – 2-2, Pinned 3:51/Win 8-3/Win by Fall 0:52/Loss 0-1; 132: Louis Below – 1-2, Win by Fall 1:19/Pinned 0:11/Pinned 0:27; 138: Dylan Hansen – 1-2, Pinned 0:58/Win by Fall – 1:27; Pinned 0:44; 138: Kieson Watts – 2-2, Win by Fall 2:56/Win SV 11-9; Pinned 5:52/Pinned 3:10; 145: Gage Green – 0-2, Pinned 1:51/Pinned 1:41; 145: Amado Stewart – 0-2, Pinned 1:49/Loss 4-8; 145: Kody Tefft: 4-2, Win by Fall 0:24/Win by Fall 1:19/Win by Fall 2:57/Pinned 2:58/Win by Fall 1:15/Loss 2-9; 152: Kelton Allman – 1-2, Pinned 1:09/Win by Fall 2:45/Pinned 2:15; 152: Ethan Kolar – 4-1, Win by Fall 4:43/Win 13-9/Loss 6-8/Win by Fall 1:09/Win by Fall 4:03; 152: Aiden Barger – 2-2, Win by Fall 1:21/Loss 9-15/Win by Fall 0:58/Loss 1-9; 165G: Maddie Johnson – 1-1, Pinned 3:34/Win by Fall 0:53; 126G: Eavan Johnson – 0-2, Pinned 0:13/Pinned 0:35; 126G: Katrina Turner – 0-2, Pinned 0:29/Pinned 0:27
