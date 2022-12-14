The St. Maries High School wrestling team finished fourth in team standings at the George Wild Tournament in Kellogg last weekend, due in large part to a successful opening evening.

“Friday night we were on fire, punching nine into the semifinals,” Coach Dennis Humprhey said. “Saturday, our youth kind of got the best of us and we lost a lot of our momentum. We couldn’t be more proud of this group, battling through some very good competition.”

