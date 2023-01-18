The Kootenai boys basketball team, following a cancellation last week due to a lack of players, looks to resume action Wednesday (today) as it plays at Priest River JV.
The Warriors are coming off losses to Wallace and Mullan last week, the most recent a 15-68 defeat at Wallace.
Riley Ausman led Kootenai with six points, followed by Gavin Tiller with four points and Chris Moore with three.
Kootenai played even with Mullan through the first quarter Jan. 10 as the two teams were tied 9-9, but the Warriors were outscored 3-16 in the second frame of a 21-49 loss.
Chris put in a team-high 11 points, followed by Riley with six and Gavin with four.
Up Next: Kootenai (0-4, 0-1 NSL) plays at Priest River JV Wednesday (today) at 5:30 p.m. and hosts Clark Fork Thursday at 7 p.m.
Ausman – 6 pts.; Tiller – 4 pts.; Moore – 3 pts.; Addington – 2 pts.
Moore – 11 pts.; Ausman – 6 pts.; Tiller – 4 pts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.