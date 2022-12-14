The St. Maries Middle School wrestling team brought home a pair of individual district titles from the District 1-2 Championships.
Kelby Harvey claimed first in the 98-pound bracket and Ethan Lewis was the top 137-pound wrestler.
Owen Chatigny took second in the 116-pound bracket, Kris Brusseau was also a runner up in his weight class (185 lb.) and Riley McKerlie (104) took third place.
Donnie Johnson was St. Maries’ other third-place earner, doing so in the 144-pound weight class.
Three wrestlers took fourth place, including Nikoli McPeak (98), Gabe Halloran (104) and Trace Chatigny (110).
“We had a good tournament,” Coach Hayden Humphrey said. “We had quite a few guys come really close to medals, but we had a good tournament for such a young team and not having a lot of weight classes filled.”
