Most of St. Maries’ and Lakeside’s statistics were close to matching last week following the boys basketball game in Plummer.
A couple important ones weren’t, though.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
Most of St. Maries’ and Lakeside’s statistics were close to matching last week following the boys basketball game in Plummer.
A couple important ones weren’t, though.
Lakeside appeared at the free throw line 10 more times, and made eight more of them, than its opponent.
St. Maries was also outscored 10-19 in the third quarter, and handed a 61-69 loss.
Fortunate for Coach Bryan Chase and the Lumberjacks, they won’t have to sit in their defeat long, as the Knights visit St. Maries Friday evening for the second meeting.
“We need to dictate the pace a little more than we did,” Coach Chase said. “It should be another good game, in a good atmosphere.”
Both teams’ leading scorers managed to make an impact, Greyson Sands coming away with 20 points and three rebounds. Lakeside’s scoring leader, Vander Brown, managed 25 points.
“We didn’t stop him, but I felt we were able to at least slow him a bit in that first half,” Coach Chase said.
Neither team has played since last Friday’s meeting, both having a week between contests.
The Lumberjacks opened their home schedule last week with Timberlake, opening an 18-5 lead through one quarter and taking a 34-20 lead into the halftime break.
By the end of the fourth quarter the two teams were tied.
“We came out really strong, and it kind of just felt like the whole game they (Timberlake) were just chipping away. They didn’t go away. But I was really pleased with how we came out in overtime.”
Greyson scored eight of St. Maries’ 13 points in the extra frame to lead the team to a 72-64 win.
“He was aggressive,” Coach Chase said. “He had a no-quit attitude and really took over.”
Greyson finished with 22 points, seven assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Tristun Hill was St. Maries’ leading rebounder with 14, Tyler Renner pulled down seven rebounds and four Lumberjacks recorded four rebounds, including Trace Wicks, Dillon Holder, Wyatt Holmes and Jared Badgett.
Up Next: St. Maries (2-1) hosts Lakeside Friday, tipping off at 7 p.m., and hosts Logos Dec. 20 for a 6:30 p.m. start.
St. Maries 61, Lakeside 69
SM 19 17 10 15 61
LHS 18 16 19 16 69
Sands – 20 pts., 2 as., 3 reb.; Holder – 10 pts., 2 reb.; Hill – 9 pts., 5 reb.; Holmes – 8 pts.; Badgett – 8 pts.; Renner – 4 pts., 2 reb.
St. Maries 72, Timberlake 64 OT
SM 18 16 13 12 13 72
TL 5 15 20 19 5 64
Sands – 22 pts., 7 as., 8 reb., 1 st.; Renner – 15 pts., 2 blk., 7 reb., 3 st.; Badgett – 11 pts., 6 as., 4 reb., 1 st.; Holmes – 7 pts., 2 blk., 4 reb., 1 st.; Holder – 7 pts., 1 blk., 4 reb., 1 st.; Wicks – 1 pt., 4 reb., 2 st.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.