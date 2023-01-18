The first meeting of the St. Maries Saddle Club for 2023 will be at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Main Street Bistro.
Meetings will continue to be held every third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Street Bistro.
The St Maries Saddle Club is actively looking for new members who want to join and help plan events for the local horse community. Attend the meeting or visit the Facebook page at St. Maries Saddle Club for more information.
