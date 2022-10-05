The St. Maries Middle School football team bounced back from its season-opening loss to Priest River Sept. 29 and defeated Orofino 48-8 at home Oct. 1.
Kodi Mitchell scored three touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and the other defensively, for St. Maries in the win that put it at 1-1 going into next Thursday’s game at Bonners Ferry.
“It was just an overall great team performance,” Coach Hayden Humphrey said. “The O-line didn’t allow a sack, and made great running lanes for the running backs, and the defense played great. A lot of these kids, Priest River was their first football game in a couple years. I’m really excited for the future of these young men.”
Coach Humphrey credited Resor Pugh and Loki Rice for their efforts running the ball. Jaxson Harold-Moore recorded a receiving touchdown in the win and Coach Humphrey also credited quarterback Kelby Harvey for his work in the pocket.
The team is idle this week and returns to action Oct. 13 at Bonners Ferry at 3:30 p.m.
