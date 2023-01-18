The UpRiver Saddle Club’s winter meeting and elections will be at noon Jan. 28 at the CAF Building in Fernwood.
Whether you have horses or not, new members are welcome. Those interested in joining the club for a fun-filled year should plan to attend.
