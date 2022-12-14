Xavier Sloper scored a team-high 17 points and shot 70 percent from the field for the St. Maries JV boys basketball team at Lakeside Dec. 9.

Jack Barta added 12 points and eight rebounds and Jaemen Harold pulled down six rebounds as the Lumberjacks fell 43-45.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.