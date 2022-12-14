Xavier Sloper scored a team-high 17 points and shot 70 percent from the field for the St. Maries JV boys basketball team at Lakeside Dec. 9.
Jack Barta added 12 points and eight rebounds and Jaemen Harold pulled down six rebounds as the Lumberjacks fell 43-45.
“They played hard, we just still have some things we need to shore up, but we’ve got lots of season left,” Coach A.J. Becktel said.
Jack led the team against Timberlake Dec. 7, scoring 18 points and pulling down five rebounds in the 53-47 win.
Xavier added 12 points and five rebounds, and Brock Barta scored 11 points and had six rebounds.
Up Next: St. Maries JV boys (1-2) host Lakeside Friday at 5:30 p.m. and host Logos Dec. 20 at 5 p.m.
St. Maries JV 43, Lakeside JV 45
Sloper – 17 pts.; J. Barta – 12 pts., 8 reb.; Harold – 6 reb.
St. Maries JV 53, Timberlake JV 47
J. Barta – 18 pts., 5 reb.; Sloper – 12 pts., 5 reb.; B. Barta – 11 pts., 6 reb.
