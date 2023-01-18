The St. Maries Gun Club will hold its election of officers Sunday between rounds.
For more information contact B.J. Derr at 208-582-2909.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
The St. Maries Gun Club will hold its election of officers Sunday between rounds.
For more information contact B.J. Derr at 208-582-2909.
Last week’s action at the gun club was led by Dustin Brandvold and Tony Brede, who won the singles with scores of 24. Ronnie Nelson, Richard Spier and Cole Corgill each shot a 23.
Ronnie Nelson won the men’s handicap with a 24, and women’s handicap went to Lacey Bohannon with a 17. Lacey also took first in the women’s singles with a score of 16, followed by Donna Bailey with 14, and Vicki Cook and Mary Nelson with scores of 13.
Seth Cook was the top junior shooter with his score of 24, followed by Riley Ausman and Caleb Nelson, who each shot a 22.
Sadie Rose Davidson was the top ladies junior shooter with her score of 22, followed by Chloe Dorman with a 17 and Brooklyn Charles, Keira Bohannon and Caylee Wilcox with scores of 16.
Caylee also won the junior ladies handicap with a score of 20.
Doubles was led by Rick Bailey and B.J. Derr, who tied for first with scores of 41, followed by Kris Bohannon with a 38.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.