Carter McGann was Kootenai’s leading finisher at the 1A State track and field championships May 20 and 21 in Middleton.
Carter earned a podium finish as he placed fourth in pole vault with a height of 11-06.
Carter’s sibling Brady recorded a personal best in triple jump as he placed 11th with a mark of 37-09.50.
“To continually improve even at the state level shows the dedication these athletes have,” Coach Ashley Rauch said.
Kootenai’s girls team was represented by Abby Tiller, who took 11th in pole vault and 14th in shot put.
“Abby had some tough competition and didn’t bring home the heights and distances she was hoping for, but she did work hard and was positive, and proud she could finish her high school track career with the state meet,” Coach Rauch said.
State 2A Championships
Middleton, ID
May 20-21
Individual Results, boys: Pole Vault: 4. Carter McGann – 11-06; Triple Jump: 11. Brady McGann – 37-09.50
Individual Results, girls: Shot Put: 14. Abby Tiller – 30-08.25; Pole Vault: 11. Abby Tiller – 7-06.00
