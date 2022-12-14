Both St. Maries and Lakeside’s boys basketball teams will play Friday for the first time in a week.
The Knights, after earning an eight-point win over St. Maries last week in Plummer, are looking for more than seven days’ worth of bragging rights.
Vander Brown led all scorers with 25 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds Dec. 9 as his team hosted the 2A Lumberjacks.
Tyson Charley added 15 points and eight rebounds in the 69-61 win that put Lakeside at 3-0 going into Friday’s game at St. Maries.
After going into halftime down two points, the Knights outscored their opponents 19-10 in the third quarter.
Up Next: Lakeside (3-0) plays at St. Maries Friday in its final game before Christmas Break. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
Lakeside 69, St. Maries 61
LHS 18 16 19 16 69
SM 19 17 10 15 61
Brown – 25 pts., 7 as., 6 reb.; Charley – 15 pts., 8 reb.; Hendrickx – 13 pts.; SiJohn – 8 pts.; Hall – 6 pts.; Matt – 2 pts.
