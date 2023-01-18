The St. Maries girls basketball team has lost four of its last five games, culminating with losses to Kellogg and Grangeville last week.
Stacie Mitchell led the Lumberjacks with six points in its 22-50 loss to Grangeville Jan. 14.
Taci Watkins and Tayla Janssen added four points apiece in the effort.
Tayla led St. Maries with 11 points against Kellogg, hitting three shots from beyond the arc in a 32-46 loss.
Berkli McGreal scored 10 points in the loss.
Up Next: St. Maries (5-7, 0-3 CIL before Jan. 17 @ Priest River) plays at Troy Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and travels to face Genesis Prep Saturday, tipping off at 5 p.m. at the Courts at Real Life in Post Falls.
St. Maries 22, Grangeville 50
SM 4 7 4 7 22
GHS 18 15 9 8 50
Mitchell – 6 pts.; Watkins – 4 pts.; Janssen – 4 pts.; Elliott – 3 pts.; McGreal – 2 pts.; Sloper – 2 pts.; Sindt – 1 pt.
St. Maries 32, Kellogg 46
SM 4 11 5 12 32
KEL 8 18 13 7 46
Janssen – 11 pts.; McGreal – 10 pts.; Sexton – 4 pts.; Watkins – 4 pts.; Stewart – 2 pts.; Sindt – 1 pt.
