Chris Dohrman credits longtime Lakeside coach and teacher Ron Miller for teaching him what to do, and what not to do, when it comes to coaching high school athletes.
But Dohrman, who is approaching 20 years as a coach at the school he graduated from in 1994, is not the learner anymore.
At least, not in the eyes of the hundreds of student athletes he’s coached over the past two decades.
Dohrman went to work at Pacific Crown Mill in Plummer following his high school graduation and worked at several jobs before landing in the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s finance department in 1998, where he is still employed.
“A good friend of mine, Jess Arthur, said they were looking for some temporary work,” Dohrman said. “So that’s how I got into finance, by accident. That’s pretty much how I’ve done everything.”
Dohrman started coaching soon after, beginning with youth basketball leagues that included elementary-aged students, one of whom being his daughter Cailyn, who he coached from that point through her senior year of high school in 2016.
After a few seasons of volunteering with younger children, Dohrman accepted a position as middle school football coach at Lakeside. The following year, he took on the role of JV coach with the girls basketball team under varsity coach Ron Miller, and from there Dohrman became a fixture in Lakeside’s athletic programs.
“The reason my transition was so easy was simply because I worked with Ron for about 10 years,” Dohrman said. “With that time I was able to learn all the things you should be doing, and all the things you shouldn’t be doing. And so by the time I actually did get a varsity job on the football and basketball side, hey, I pretty much knew what I was doing. He’s been a good mentor. He was my teacher and football coach as well, so someone I’ve learned a lot from.”
Dohrman’s girls basketball teams captured consolation titles at the 1AD2 girls basketball state tournaments in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.
“That’s definitely the biggest thing that’s been memorable for me,”Dohrman said, “being able to coach my daughter and her friends. We got about as much out of those girls you could possibly get. I was pretty proud of that group.”
In addition to coaching girls basketball and football, Dohrman has sat on the Plummer City Council for two years and is currently the council president.
Add to that the fact that he is an active triathlete, and there are not many open weekends on his schedule.
But as he will attest, that is the way he prefers it.
“There’s a lot on the plate,” Dohrman said. “I enjoy staying busy.”
Dohrman has experienced several life changes in recent years, one of them being his granddaughter, that he said contributed to his decision to step down as varsity coach of the football team. This fall when the Knights take the field it will mark the first football game without Dohrman as the head coach since 2013.
“The last four or five years, each year you take a step back and ask yourself ‘am I going to do this again next year?’ And slowly it’s been kind of leaning towards ‘I need a break’ particularly from one sport. The challenge has been doing two, basically starting in June with summer league basketball, then football in July getting maybe a week or so off, and then going into football and not stopping until February when basketball is over.”
As for his replacement, Dohrman was unaware of whether the position had been filled, but said he would work with the new coach to make certain the transition is smooth.
“I’ll still be involved somewhat,” he said. “Don’t be surprised if you see me back on the field sooner or later, but for now it’ll be nice to take a little break. Part of it too is I feel like I’ve got so much going on, I feel like I’m doing good with everything, but not great. I’ve got to figure out what needs to be done, and what can be done well.”
Dohrman, now 46, completed the Ironman 70.3 in Coeur d’Alene late last month and finished the race, which he said was somewhere around his 20th, in just over five hours.
“When I started this it was the first time I actually got in a pool and started learning how to swim,” he said. “When you first start you’re learning how to bike, how to run properly, how to swim, and so each season kind of builds on itself. It’s been fun to learn something new a little later in my life and gain improvement and see clear results come from that.”
Dohrman does several triathlons each summer, and more recently competed in races outside the area. He traveled to Galveston, Texas this year, and has been as far north as Calgary, Whistler and Oliver in British Columbia.
“My wife has supported me well,” he said. “If I give her a vacation she’s pretty happy about that. It’s a good tradeoff. She gets a vacation and I get a race. She just wants to make sure we go somewhere different almost every time, so you gotta’ be creative in planning.”
Dohrman said his training typically involves 12 hours per week for half Ironman races, as opposed to around 20 hours for full races, of which he has completed five.
“I mean, it’s almost like a part-time job,” he said of training for full Ironman races. “Your days go from a four or five-hour ride for the half to a six or seven-hour ride if you’re doing full races. So a lot of training rides. That’s a great way to get to know somebody, go on a bike ride with them for five or six hours, learn what happens when somebody’s hurting. It’s all fun though.”
Soon to be 47, Dohrman said he plans to continue competing as long as he is able. He has shown no signs of slowing down.
“It’s been fun and it’s something I really enjoy doing,” he said. “Also I’ve figured out as you get older it’s kind of ‘use it or lose it.’ I try to play basketball every once in a while just to remember, and I’ll hurt more from playing basketball now than I do from doing a half-iron.”
The Lakeside football team is scheduled to open its season in late August, and the girls basketball season begins in late November.
