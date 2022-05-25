Similar to their district championship, Coach Bryan Chase’s golfers sat outside of a trophy spot following the first round at state last week.
Going into the second day, the Lumberjack boys rallied to bring home fourth place while team leader Seth Swallows finished third overall.
“It was a great way to finish,” Coach Chase said. “They knew what they had to do and I’m just real proud of them for coming home with some hardware. It was a good trip.”
Seth finished with a score of 152, having shot a 72 on the second day following his day-one score of 80. He recorded five birdies on the back nine to put himself into third place.
Corbin Scheer was St. Maries’ second-highest boys finisher as he scored a two-day total of 185.
The Lumberjack girls were led by Sami Sindt, who tied for 15th overall with her score of 212, shooting 106 on both days.
Keianna Olson was second on the team with a score of 239.
State 2A Golf Championships
May 16-17
Team scores, boys: 1.Cole Valley Christian – 639; 2. Community School – 672; 3. Declo – 684; 4. St. Maries – 712; 5. Nampa Christian – 725; 6. Genesis Prep – 740; 7. Bear Lake – 745; 8. Lapwai – 759; 9. Grace – 783; 10. West Side – 797; 11. Ririe – 832; 12. Salmon – 869
Individual results, boys: St. Maries – Swallows – 152; Scheer – 185; Hamblin – 194; Sands – 201; Warren – 221
Lakeside – Sanchez – 179; Jones – 179
Team scores, girls: 1.Cole Valley Christian – 717; 2. Grace – 776; 3. Ririe – 848; 4. Challis – 872; Lighthouse Christian – 889; 6. St. Maries – 945; 7. Soda Springs – 954; 8. Valley – 970; 9. Bear Lake – 972
Individual Results, girls: St. Maries: Sindt – 212; Olson – 239; Aasgard – 246; Spooner – 248; Barden – 277
