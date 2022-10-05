The Kootenai volleyball team will get a break from league play in the coming days following back-to-back NSL matches last week.
Coach Lacey Bohannon’s team pushed Mullan in the third set Sept. 29, but fell 17-25, 14-25, 24-26.
Kaylee Lupo led the team with four digs. Chloe Dorman had one kill and two blocks in the effort.
“I’m so proud of the way the girls played in this match,” Coach Bohannon said. “They did a great job stepping up their game after a long week. They were all mentally and physically tired, but they played harder than I have ever seen them play. It was nice to see that fire to succeed in them. They fought till the very last point, never giving up.”
The team played at Clark Fork Sept. 27, falling 5-25, 9-25, 8-25.
Kaylee, Tuesday Glessner and Keira Bohannon had one ace apiece in the loss.
“The girls had some great plays,” Coach Bohannon said. “Their coverage and serving continues to get better every game.”
Up Next: Kootenai (0-10, 0-3 NSL before Oct. 4 @ Genesis Prep) hosts Lakeside Thursday at 6 p.m. and plays at Wallace Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.
Kootenai 0, Mullan 3
KHS 17 14 24
MHS 25 25 26
Dorman – 1 kill, 2 blk.; Bohannon – 1 as., 1 ace; Lupo – 4 digs
Kootenai 0, Clark Fork 3
KHS 5 9 8
CF 25 25 25
Smith – 3 digs; Lupo – 3 digs, 1 ace; Stiles – 2 digs; Glessner – 1 ace; Bohannon – 1 ace
