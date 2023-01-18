The St. Maries wrestling team showed little rust from having two weeks off prior to attending the Crusader Classic last weekend at Northwest Christian High School.
Coach Dennis Humphrey’s team did more than overcome a long break between mat time.
It won the tournament.
“We got a chance to work on a lot of things with that time,” Coach Humphrey said. “The kids went out and battled and we couldn’t be more proud of them.”
St. Maries scored 342 team points, well ahead of second-place Riverside with 182.
Landon Tweedy (126), Jerrett Brebner (138), Kody Tefft (145) and Scott Sotin (220) each took first place in their respective brackets.
St. Maries had five wrestlers earn runner-up honors, including Zach David (126), Kieson Watts (138), Aiden Barger (160), Trey Gibson (170) and Landon Warren (285).
Riley Abell (220), in his first high school wrestling match, won with a 24-second pin and went on to take third place with three wins against one loss.
“For him to come out, win his first ever match and then land on the podium, that’s pretty impressive,” Coach Humphrey said.
In addition to Riley, Rustle Brusseau (195) and Jackson Nantell (285) also took third place on the day.
Up Next: St. Maries hosts Kellogg Wednesday for senior night, beginning at 5 p.m. at St. Maries High School. The dual format will be St. Maries’ final home wrestling event of the season. The team travels to the Clearwater Classic this weekend.
Crusader Classic
Northwest Christian, Jan. 14
Team Scores
1. St. Maries – 342
2. Riverside, Wash. – 182
3. Almira Coulee Hartline, Wash. – 136
4. Mt. Spokane, Wash. – 135.5
5. Jenkins, Wash. – 135
6. Kettle Falls, Wash. – 91
7. Deer Park, Wash. – 83
8. Selkirk, Wash. – 76.5
9. Mary Walker, Wash. – 64
10. Lind Ritzville, Wash. – 56
10.Pomeroy, Wash. – 56
12. Northwest Christian, Wash. – 49
13. Colfax, Wash. – 45
13. East Valley, Wash. – 45
15. Rogers, Wash. – 41
16. Kootenai – 15
16. Tekoa-Rosalia, Wash. – 15
17. Garfield-Palouse, Wash. – 7
Individual results
106: Peyton Lingo – 0-2, Pinned 1:41/Pinned 4:13; 126: Landon Tweedy – 4-0, 1st, Win by Fall 1:38/Win 11-2/Win 10-3/Win by Fall 2:41; Zach David – 2nd, Win by Fall 1:08/Win 10-0/Win 6-4/Win 2:41; 132: Louis Below – 0-2, Pinned 0:31/Pinned 1:19; 132: Carter Moore – 4th, 1-2, Win 0:31/Pinned 4:26/Pinned 3:46; 132: Brock Anderson – 5th, 3-1, Pinned 4:37/Win by Fall 2:03/Win by Fall 0:55/Win by Fall 1:59; 138: Kieson Watts – 2nd, 2-1, Win by Fall 1:52/Win 8-6/Pinned 3:19; 138: Jerrett Brebner – 1st, 3-0, Win by Fall 3:40/Win by Fall 1:14/Win by Fall 3:19; 138: Dylan Hansen – 1-2, Pinned 0:45/Win by Fall 1:56/Pinned 0:49; 145: Kody Tefft – 1st, 4-0, Win by Fall 0:30/Win 9-6/Win by Fall 3:16/Win by Fall 3:34; 145: Gage Green – 6th, 3-2, Win by Fall 0:40/Pinned 4:42/Win by Fall 1:52/Win by Fall 1:16/Pinned 2:06; 152: Amado Stewart – 2-2, Win by Fall 4:56/Pinned 4:23/Win by Fall 2:51/Pinned 0:59; 160: Aiden Barger – 2nd, 2-1, Win by Fall 1:00/Win by Fall 1:36/Pinned 5:43; 160: Connor Gomez – 4th, 2-2, Win by Fall 3:49/Win by Fall 4:16/Pinned 0:29/Pinned 2:18; 170: Zack Sotin – 1-2, Win by Fall 0:28/Pinned 0:22/Pinned 0:48; 170: Trey Gibson – 2nd, 2-1, Win by Fall – 0:28/Win by Fall 1:37/Pinned 3:22; 195: Rustle Brusseau – 3rd, Pinned/Win by Fall 0:20/Win by Fall 1:44; 220: Riley Abell – 3rd, 3-1, Win by Fall 0:24/Pinned 1:01/Win by Fall 1:42/Win by Fall 0:40; 220: Scott Sotin – 1st, 3-0, Win by Fall – 3:21/Win by Fall 4:26/Win 6-4; 285: Jackson Nantell – 3rd, 2-1, Win by Fall 0:40/Pinned 1:26/Win by Fall 2:26; 285: Landon Warren – 2nd, 2-1, Win by Fall 1:14/Win by Fall 1:26/Pinned 1:08
